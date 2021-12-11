breaking
Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday fixed February 25, 2022, to deliver judgment in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.
Justices Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date after lawyers to Evans and his co-defendants argued and adopted their final written addresses yesterday.
The Lagos State Government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017.
Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.
All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While arguing his final written address, Evans’s lawyer, Victor Opara urged the court to discharge and acquit his client of the crimes.
Opara argued that there was no direct evidence linking Evans to the alleged crimes and that the alleged victim of the crime did not identify the defendant as the perpetrator of the crimes.
He said, “The victim said he was blindfolded throughout his 88-day ordeal, and did not state to the court in his testimony that he could physically identify Evans.
“There is also the fatality of the prosecution’s case that there was no identification parade to identify the first defendant (Evans).
“There was no evidence before your lordship to show that PW2 (Dunu) had a clear opportunity of identifying the first defendant,” the Opara contended.
But the prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, urged the court to convict the defendants as charged.
Haroun submitted that “when a man has confessed to a crime, you do not need an identification parade.
“There is direct evidence of PW2 (Dunu) testifying of how he was kidnapped, how he escaped and the roles each of the defendants played.
“We have circumstantial evidence linking the first defendant (Evans) to the crime, and we also have confessional statements and video recordings of him.
“We urge your lordship to convict the defendants as charged,” Haroun prayed.
The prosecution had alleged that Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road in Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.
The prosecution closed its case against the defendants on January 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu.
The defense closed its case on August 3, 2020, after the six defendants testified.
breaking
Emirates suspends Nigerian flights indefinitely
Following the Federal Government’s restriction of its flights, Emirates Airlines has suspended all its flights to Nigeria indefinitely.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier withdrawn the approval of 21 weekly flights to Nigeria, comprising 14 to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and seven to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The NCAA Director-General said the decision followed the refusal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant the three frequencies requested by Air Peace, the only Nigerian carrier operating to Dubai via Sharjah.
Following the development, Emirates in an update on its website said all its flights to Nigeria would be suspended until the issues between UAE and Nigeria are resolved.
It said the action will take effect from Sunday.
The airline said, “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.
“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja
“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.
“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.”
breaking
Ayu takes over as new PDP Chairman, serves APC quit notice
Senator Iyorchia Ayu was on Friday sworn in as the new national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Accompanied to the International Conference Centre, Abuja by family members, friends and political associates, Ayu paid glowing tributes to the party’s founding fathers for their role in bringing Nigerians of diverse backgrounds to form the PDP in 1998.
Speaking on the theme, rescue and rebuild Nigeria, “On behalf of the new NWC, I pledge to be guided by consultation, team-work, internal democracy and national interest. To all non-PDP members, we say our umbrella can accommodate all of us. And to our members who left, I urge you to come back home; our doors are still open,” he said.
The new leadership according to the former Senate President, “marks a new journey and a new direction for the PDP. As one who was part of those that founded the party in 1998, I am well aware of its core values and vision which are centred around the people and their well-being,” he added.
He continued: “Our task at this auspicious moment is to return the party to the people. But to do that, the party needs to be reinvigorated, reinvented and re-positioned. We are not unmindful of our missed steps and actions in the past, but we have learnt our lessons, both in government and in opposition. Today, we stand tall, and with a firm resolve to rebuild our great party and rescue our nation.
“The PDP is the only organic political party in Nigeria that has remained a credible, tested, tasted and trusted mass movement since the return of democracy in 1999. Other political parties have either fizzled away or merged with others.
“Some have mutated into a contraption like the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, without any clear ideology or a coherent programme of action. This contraption seduced Nigerians with propaganda in 2015. Today, Nigerians have seen the limit of propaganda and demagoguery. The only thing the APC is doing successfully is irresponsible borrowing.
“The PDP, on the other hand, has a history of performance and legacy achievements. In our 16 years in power, we not only gave Nigerians good governance, we also strengthened democratic institutions so as to add value to the people. In an unprecedented move, we stabilized our democracy by sanitizing the armed forces of politically exposed officers.
“We gave Nigeria her first-ever successful transition from one civilian administration to another in 2007. To the disbelief of all watchers of African politics, we willingly conceded defeat in 2015, and handed over power to an opposition party in 2015.
“It was the PDP-federal government that created value-adding public institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Debt Management Office, DMO, the Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP, among many others.
“The PDP administration also strengthened the governance process by enacting laws to effectively drive public administration in Nigeria, namely: the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Mid-Term Expenditure Frame-Work, the Treasury Single Account, TSA, Integrated Personal and Payroll Information Systems, IPPIS just to mention a few.”
The PDP-led government of President Olusegun Obasanjo, according to Ayu, “negotiated and obtained forgiveness of over $30 Billion of debt, making Nigeria almost a debt-free country. Foreign direct investments flowed in. Cumulatively, the foregoing made Nigeria, not only the fastest growing economy in Africa, but also the biggest economy on the continent.”
That said, Ayu slammed the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari to the cleaners, saying “from the biggest economy in 2015, the APC has given the country two recessions and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world. Today, close to 40 million Nigerians have no jobs.”
He continued: “In the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged our diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines. It has exacerbated religious tensions in the country.
“And through its marriage to nepotism, the incompetent APC- federal government is fueling secessionist agitations in the East and West of Nigeria.
“Our dear Nigeria is drifting dangerously towards a failed state. Terrorists are now sharing sovereignty with Nigeria. Nigeria is simply ungoverned. Nigeria is collapsing under the leadership of a retired general!
“The APC used both the mainstream media and the social media to access power. Today, it coordinates a systematic assault on the media, civic freedoms and freedom of speech.
“Let me give you the grim legacy of the APC: two economic recessions in six years. A sluggish Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth rate of below two percent.
“About 40 million Nigerians have been pushed into extreme poverty in six years.
Inflation is at an all-time high at 18 per cent.
“A weak and devalued Naira; devalued by over 300 per cent since 2015, has made our currency the worst in Africa.
“Unemployment now stands at 33 per cent, meaning close to 40 million Nigerians, willing and able to work, can’t find jobs.
“A total debt stock of over $90 billion now hangs over Nigeria. An erratic exchange rate regime has depleted N324 against the US Dollar in the last six years.
“Kidnapping for ransom is now big business. We share sovereignty with terrorists who kidnap and rape our women, including our mothers and under-aged children.
The terrorists even kill them when ransom is delayed. These are not political alarms, but statements of facts.
“But I stand here today, not to merely recount APC’s spectacular failures. I stand here to assure you that PDP is back to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. Under the new NWC, PDP will strengthen its internal democratic processes. We shall endeavour to reach out to all party members, young and old, male and female.
“This National Working Committee will create alternate platforms within the party to actively engage the young people and our women, not only for mobilizing and winning elections, but for advocacy, policy formulation and the design of a new development agenda for the party.”
He did not stop there as he promised to expand Nigeria’s international vision “beyond Niger Republic.”
The event was attended by top party’s functionaries including Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom, Ahmadu Fintiri, Ifeanyi Okowa, Seyi Makinde and Duoye Diri, of Sokoto, Benue, Adamawa, Delta, Oyo and Bayelsa states respectively.
Ayu said he was serving APC quit notice and the ruling party should prepare their handover note.
breaking
Insecurity: Buhari dispatches NSA, IGP, DSS DG to Sokoto, Katsina
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday ordered National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Police Inspector General Usman Alkali Baba, and Department of State Services (DSS) DG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi to proceed to Sokoto and Katsina states to conduct an impact assessment of the security challenges in the axis.
Also on the team were National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.
Their dispatch came 24 hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) called for urgent government intervention in the increasing wave of insecurity in the North.
Government’s mere condemnation of killings of innocent people by terrorists, according to the two, was not having any effect.
Gunmen had, on Thursday, killed 16 persons in a mosque in Niger State while another gang murdered 23 travellers in Sokoto State.
Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said on Friday that his principal was expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation. Leading the team is NSA Monguno.
Latest News
- APC Crisis: Reconciliation committee meets Gov. Yahaya
- EPL: Mikel Arteta clears air on Arsenal selling Aubameyang
- Osun 2022: Ademola Adeleke, nephew, 4 others pick PDP guber forms
- Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
- Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s appeal in N69.4 Billion debt case
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 kinky things women want you to do in bed
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Always keep these 7 things about you a SECRET
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Photos From Eniola Badmus 20 years on stage
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Obesere turns gospel singer performs beautifully at K&S church
-
breaking2 days ago
IPOB threatens lockdown of Southeast over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi
-
breaking2 days ago
WhatsApp launches campaign to tackle false news in Nigeria
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: ACF tells South-east leaders to lobby if they want to produce Buhari’ successor
-
breaking2 days ago
Omicron: FG may review BASA with United Kingdom over inclusion of Nigeria on red list