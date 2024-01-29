Kidnappers Release Lagos PDP Chairman From Captivity After Four Days

The Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, who was kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has been released by his abductors.

The Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hakeem Amode, who made this known in a short statement issued around 1.15 am on Monday said that Aivoji was released after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den.

Aivoji and some other PDP chieftains were kidnapped on Thursday at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and held in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Publicity Secretary in the statement said, “Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the kidnappers.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji the Lagos State PDP Chairman is free at last after 4 days in the kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies was visible all the way.

“Thank you all for your concerns and prayers.”

SaharaReporters had reported that a woman identified as Bilikisu Kazeem, had died from a bullet wound sustained during a gun duel between the Nigerian police and some kidnappers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The police spokesman in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Odutola said as a result of the engagement, nine out of ten persons abducted were rescued from the suspected kidnappers on the highway.

https://saharareporters.com/ 2024/01/27/nigerian-police- confirm-shootout-kidnappers- lagos-pdp-chairman-yet-rescue- top-politician

However, neither the police nor the PDP publicity secretary has revealed whether ransom was paid before Aivoji was freed by his abductors or not.