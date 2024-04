Kidnappers free Channels TV reporter, Joshua Rogers

Abductors of Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers have released him

Rogers was abducted on Thursday in his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area in Rivers.

He was released around 10 p.m. on Friday unharmed, less than 24 hours after being abducted .

Roger’s release was confirmed by his colleague, Charles Oporum in the late hours of Friday.

“Yes, he has been released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Oporum said.

The management of the television station also confirmed Rogers’ release in a brief statement.

“The statement reads: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

There is also a video showing Rogers celebrating with his family after he regained his freedom.

However, it remains unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or if ransom was paid for his release.

The Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, had launched rescue efforts during his abduction.