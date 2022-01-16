Kidnappers free abducted Nasarawa University students

Four students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, who were abducted on Thursday, have regained their freedom.

The students were abducted outside the school’s premises some days ago but were reportedly released in the late hours of Saturday.

Confirming their release, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Shehu Abdul Rahman, who spoke through the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Abubakar Ibrahim, thanked security agencies for their timely interventions.

He said, “The management of the Federal University of Lafia wishes to happily announce that the four students of the University who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, have been released by their abductors.

“The Vice Chancellor expresses the university’s special appreciation to the security agencies for their timely interventions that led to the quick and safe return of the students.”

The VC explained that upon their release, the students underwent medical checks and were all found to be in good condition.

He further urged the students to remain calm and go about their normal activities on both campuses of the university.