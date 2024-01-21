The FCT Police Command has debunked reports of an alleged kidnap at River Park estate in Abuja at the weekend.

The command said it found out that one “Nnandi Agu (male) of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said estate”.

A statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT police command on Sunday said, the command “is aware of the news making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident at River Park estate in the early hours of today and wishes to state that contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate”.

“The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“While investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public,” the statement added.