Kidnapper Evans turns prison teacher, agrees to forfeit 14 trucks

Convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has told the Lagos State High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, that he is now a teacher at the correctional centre in Kirikiri after obtaining a teaching diploma in economics from the Yewa College of Education, and is no longer a criminal.

Evans said he was prepared to surrender all his property, as part of a plea bargain agreement, should the court consider his application on compassionate grounds.

This was contained in his application for a plea bargain.

He pledged to forfeit his 14 brand new trucks to the Lagos State Government for sale, with the proceeds to be transferred to the victims of his criminal activities, as part of the proposed plea bargain arrangement.

This is the second time Evans has approached a court seeking a plea bargain for his involvement in the kidnapping.

On January 30, 2025, Evans approached Justice Adenike Coker of the Ikeja High Court to ask for a plea bargain.

Evans had five criminal cases across various high courts in Lagos State. Two of these have already resulted in convictions, one of which carries a life sentence, while the other has a 14-year prison term.

