The Ekiti state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Paul Omotoso who was kidnapped last weekend has regained freedom.

Party sources said he was released on Thursday morning.

Omotoso attended a wedding at Ikare Akoko, in Ondo State, and was returning to Ado-Ekiti when the evil men struck.

It is not clear yet whether a ransom was paid before his release.

More details soon