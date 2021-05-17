Kidnapped Deeper Life pastor regains his freedom

Kidnapped Deeper Life Bible Church pastor in Ondo, Otamayomi Ogedengbe has been released by his abductors.

The clergyman was abducted by gunmen on Monday, May 10, inside the church after the Bible Study and whisked away to an unknown destination. The abductors later demanded N30 million ransom for his release.

In one of the WhatsApp groups belonging to members of the church, one Sunday confirmed that Ogedengbe has been released.

“Calvary Greetings in Jesus name. I would like to announce to you that Our Pastor who was kidnapped on Monday 10/5/2021 has just been released. Glory Be to God. We thank God for answering our prayers and we thank you all for persistently praying for the release of our Pastor and God has proved Himself and he’s been released. Thank God for everything He has done” the message shared read

The state police command is yet to comment on this development.