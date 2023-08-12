Kidnapped Chibok girl returns nine years after

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received Rebecca Kabu, one of the 277 Chibok schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.

The First Lady who received Rebecca along with the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, promised to ensure that Rebecca was well taken care of medically and fit to return to school willingly.

Mrs Tinubu, while promising that the remaining girls in captivity are not forgotten, appreciated the office of the National Security Adviser, National Intelligence Agency and other security agencies and those who were involved in Rebecca’s rescue.

She said, “Cases of amnesia should be treated; it is difficult to get by, but since you are still here, God has plans for you. I thank the office of the NSA and NIA for not relenting and everyone that is assisting in her rehabilitation.

“Rebecca will be our first comeback story and returnee; she is our first fruit; she is a case I am quite interested in to see that she can go back to school at her own pace.’’

The First Lady said her NGO, Renewed Hope Initiative, was strongly working on how mature girls who were forced out of school could return to school for quality education.

She promised that Rebecca would be one of the first recipients of her benevolence.

Tinubu said the younger ones, if well educated, would be able to fit into the society and inherit the good legacies the older ones are leaving behind.

“Earlier, I talked to the NSA representative about cases of alternative high school where girls like Rebecca can go back and learn at their pace, because education is important for her and others.

“They need education as tool for the market place, to be able to understand and manage the inheritance and legacies that shall be handed to them.”

Responding, Rebecca, in her low voice, told the first lady that she could barely understand English Language, but the first lady consoled her, saying that she would overcome the challenge.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa, the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre, NSA, said Rebecca, kidnapped at age 13 in 2014 and now 22 years old, was rescued by the government security agencies on July 17.

He said the returnee had been certified medically and mentally fit to be reunited with her parents in Zana village in Borno state.

He said subsequently, the NSA office would follow up and present her case alongside the 15 other rehabilitated girls that were also rescued for Federal Government education support.