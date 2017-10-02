Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner of Police rescued

An Assistant Commissioner of police, ACP Emmanuel Agene, serving in Gusau, Zamfara State who was abducted while traveling with members of his family along the Birnin-Gwari –Funtua road on September 27 , 2017 has been rescued .

Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abeh made the disclosure of the rescue on Sunday while briefing newsmen in his office.

According to the Commissioner, “immediately we received the news of the kidnap of the ACP and his family members, the manhunt on the kidnappers was immediately activated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) intelligence team and the anti kidnappers squad of Kaduna command.

“I am happy to inform you that the police officer and others have been rescued and the officer is in a stable condition at a police facility undergoing check up”.

He explained that the kidnappers gave the officer an opportunity to speak with them perhaps not knowing who he was, and being a senior police officer, he used a coded language that aided his rescue.

“Immediately we mounted steady air surveillance at a low level following the coded information he gave as to the location, and we successfully secured their release” the Kaduna Commissioner said.

He however said no arrest of the kidnappers has been made as at the time of the briefing, but assured that the police will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring the apprehension of the abductors.

He said that concerted effort was in place to track the telephone of the officer which is still active and in possession of the kidnappers.

It would be recalled that the police officer and three members of his family were said to be travelling in a Hi-lux van when they ran into the armed bandits who forced their vehicle to stop and whisked them away in another vehicle.

ACP Agene is of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Zamfara State who was travelling to Niger State on permission for an assignment.