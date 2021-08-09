POLITICS
Kiddwaya’s mother announces governorship ambition, opts for PDP
Susan Waya, the mother of Kiddwaya, a housemate of the 2020 BBNaija TV show, says she will be contesting in the 2023 governorship election for Benue state.
The UK-based business analyst took to Instagram on Saturday to share a campaign e-flier where she declared her interest in the race.
Susan, as shown in her campaign, looks to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Who is coming with me? There’s no right time to do this,” she captioned her post.
Susan came to the limelight after her son Kiddwaya participated in BBNaija’s fifth edition in 2020.
Kiddwaya was the twelfth housemate to be evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ house.
Susan is married to Terry Waya, a London-based businessman and investor.
Terry had made the headlines after he said he discovered Banana Island, an artificial island situated in Lagos state.
POLITICS
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mallam Aminu Bobi in Mariga local government area.
It was gathered that Bobi was abducted Saturday evening while he was on his farm supervising farmhands working for him.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the farm on six motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three people shooting sporadically.
It was further gathered that only Bobi was abducted by the bandits as none of the labourers were abducted.
Attempt to confirm the incident from the police was unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
POLITICS
PDP BoT meets as plot to sack Secondus thickens
An emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been slated for Thursday, August 5.
The meeting will address internal crisis rocking the opposition party, including calls for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.
The resignation of seven national officers of the party on Tuesday following a sour relationship with Secondus, has ignited a fresh crisis.
The party has been battling with a gale of defections of its top shots including three Governors; David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Also Wednesday, a BoT member of the party joined APC.
While tendering their resignations, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Gerald Irona; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Liman, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi and three others said they quit following the poor management of the party by Secondus.
there have been relentless plots by some stakeholders to sack Secondus as part of efforts to grab the soul of the party ahead of 2023 politicking.
However, controversy is raging over the forces behind the fresh crisis rocking the PDP.
Previously, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had been fingered as the chief promoter of Secondus removal.
However, some PDP leaders have alleged that the APC is responsible for the current crisis in the opposition party to distract the party from giving the ruling party serious opposition.
There were also speculations that APC leaders had commenced talks with the national officers of the PDP who resigned on Tuesday.
Contacted, the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin said their today’s meeting was convened to review issues affecting the party and map out strategies to restore it to the path of progress. Jibrin, said the gale of defection rocking the party would also be discussed.
“The BOT is holding a meeting tomorrow (today) to map out strategies on how the party will be on the right track and explore actions to take. The meeting will discuss the issue of the seven deputy secretaries that resigned.
“Nigerians should have complete confidence with the BOT with the view to taking decisions in the interest of the party and Nigerians. Crisis can occur at any time but looking at the crisis, our own is 100 per cent better than the crisis in the APC. We are going to overcome all our problems by this week,” he said.
On Secondus, he said, “It is very normal for people to call on leaders to resign if they see something wrong about the person’s leadership. We are going to discuss the matter and we will act accordingly”.
POLITICS
Primate Ayodele: APC will lose 2023 presidential election
Popular cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele has prophesied that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose the 2023 Presidential election.
The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday, warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Primate Ayodele revealed that the APC will lose the presidential election if the economic and security challenges faced by the country at the moment was not addressed immediately.
In a statement by his Media Office, the clergy man said Nigerians were tired with APC and that the “only way the party can redeem its image is by working on the many issues faced by the country or else, the presidential seat will be lost gallantly in 2023.”
He revealed that there will be a serious uprising against election rigging in the country in 2023, explaining that the party should seat up immediately.
Also, he warned the leaders to quickly address the legal issues facing the party if they don’t want to be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds in the country.
Insecurity: Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on open grazing ban, S/East, IBB, others
‘’If APC does not handle the economic and security challenges of the country well, they will lose the presidential seat in 2023. Nigeria is getting to a stage where rigging will be totally restricted by the citizens, this will be seen in the coming election in Anambra, if they don’t seat up immediately, they will lose the federal seat of power.
‘’Also, they should work on the legal aspect of the party or else, they will be cheaply sent out of their present strongholds,’’ he said.
On the coming election in Anambra, Primate Ayodele stood his ground on his word that the ruling party will not win.
‘’In Anambra, APC should forget about it, the people don’t want APC, Nigerians don’t want APC. The only thing they can do is to make Nigeria move forward or else, God’s anger will be upon the leaders of the party,” he stated.
