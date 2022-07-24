Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue

Kid Rock was forced to take a break from playing “All Summer Long” and some of his fans were more than peeved.

The singer was forced to cancel a show at The North Dakota State Fair, which caused waiting fans to riot, reports TMZ.

The “Bawitdaba” warbler was set to perform at the fair on Friday night, but a storm brewing on the outskirts of town kept it delayed. Kid Rock was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 pm following a performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.

But by 11 o’clock, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department walked up to the mic and announced that the concert was canceled. Unsurprisingly, the 18,000 -strong audience was not pleased and began to trash the joint.

Beer cans were tossed and one man climbed on the stage before security tackled him, while another unruly fan was handcuffed and led away by police.

The North Dakota State Fair wrote on their Facebook page, that the show was canceled due to “safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area” and offered concert goers refunds.

“SO PI–ED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds),” the Michigan-born rocker later tweeted. “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

In the last few years, the “Redneck Paradise” singer has made headlines for his support of Donald Trump, use of gay profanities and a boozy rant against Oprah Winfrey.

Rock is such a fan of the former President that he kicked off his current national tour with a video introduction from Trump.