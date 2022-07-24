ENTERTAINMENT
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
Kid Rock was forced to take a break from playing “All Summer Long” and some of his fans were more than peeved.
The singer was forced to cancel a show at The North Dakota State Fair, which caused waiting fans to riot, reports TMZ.
The “Bawitdaba” warbler was set to perform at the fair on Friday night, but a storm brewing on the outskirts of town kept it delayed. Kid Rock was supposed to take the stage around 9:30 pm following a performance by his opening act, Night Ranger.
But by 11 o’clock, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department walked up to the mic and announced that the concert was canceled. Unsurprisingly, the 18,000 -strong audience was not pleased and began to trash the joint.
Beer cans were tossed and one man climbed on the stage before security tackled him, while another unruly fan was handcuffed and led away by police.
The North Dakota State Fair wrote on their Facebook page, that the show was canceled due to “safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area” and offered concert goers refunds.
“SO PI–ED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds),” the Michigan-born rocker later tweeted. “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”
In the last few years, the “Redneck Paradise” singer has made headlines for his support of Donald Trump, use of gay profanities and a boozy rant against Oprah Winfrey.
Rock is such a fan of the former President that he kicked off his current national tour with a video introduction from Trump.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance since claims that they had an incestuous relationship with his nephew were dismissed in court.
“Are you really having a good time,” Martin, 50, asked the crowd before performing with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, as per TMZ.
“All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”
The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer then proceeded to give the crowd a show without mention of the controversial court case.
Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez — who is the son of Ricky’s half-sister Vanessa Martin — previously alleged that he and the “She Bangs” singer were in a seven-month relationship, and that the artist stalked him after they broke up, leading him to file a restraining order.
Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.
“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin added.
ENTERTAINMENT
2022 Emmy Nominations: The complete list
It’s time to honor the best in TV over this past year. The 2022 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched over another pandemic-affected year.
On Tuesday, the Television Academy and hosts Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove unveiled nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the talented stars and hard-working crews of some of the most impressive productions of the year.
Perennial favorite Succession leads the way with the most nominations this year, at 25, however, last year’s big comedy winner, Ted Lasso, is hot on its trail with 20. Limited series The White Lotus also scored 20 nods, while Hacks and Only Murders in the Building earned 17 apiece — despite a surprising snub for star Selena Gomez. (Check out all the biggest snubs and surprises here.)
This year’s winners will be announced during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Check below for live updates to the complete list of nominations.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Tuturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
F. Murray Abraham, Moon Knight
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Chadwick Boseman, What If…?
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Stanley Tucci, Central Park
Jessica Walter, Archer
Jeffrey Wright, What If…?
Outstanding Narrator
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War
David Attenborough, The Mating Game
W. Kamau Bell, We Need To Talk About Cosby
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti II
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Problem With Jon Stewart
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
VICE
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowsi and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Myer, Nailed It!
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Controlling Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
100 Foot Wave
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Beatles: Get Back
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Changing The Game
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches
When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections
Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anthony A. Anderson, Anacostia
Bill Burr, Immoral Compass
Brendan Gleeson, State of the Union
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Words With Ike (Cake)
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jacinte Blankenship, Intersection
Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxplains
Rhea Seehorn, Cooper’s Bar
Sydnee Washington, Bridesman
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Whatcha Packin’ With Michelle Visage
Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Love, Death + Robots
Robot Chicken
Star Wars: Visions
When Billie Met Lisa
ENTERTAINMENT
Peter Okoye announces release of new P-Square singles
Nigerian music stars, P-Square, have announced that their upcoming singles will be out in four days.
This was announced by Peter Okoye, who is one-half of the popular singing twin brothers.
“2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 will be announced in 4 days’ time! And of course it’s coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your playlist and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason,” Okoye better known by the stage name Mr P said in a tweet.
Their fans on Twitter who have been anticipating the release have reacted. See some of the reactions below:
@Mozez simply wrote, “I can’t wait bro, love is the greatest.”
@Traditionaliat said, “Glad to hear this announcement! I have been waiting patiently for @rudeboypsquare to dream so that Psquare can drop another banger since most of Psquare’s hit songs always came through him by firstly dreaming about it before heading to the studio to kill it.”
@Mekury99 said, “We wait patiently, been one of your hard die fans and will remain. can’t get your songs off my playlist because I believe they are so tempting and should remain there forever.”
@Sharoneagle wrote, “I trust you two….just last week I was playing some of your old albums. You guys are just incredible. Every song was a hit far and wide. Love you guys.”
P-Square is a Nigerian music duo consisting of the twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produce and release their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label.
