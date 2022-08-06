Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, a rep for the reality star exclusively confirms to Page Six.

News broke on July 13 that the on-again, off-again couple were expecting a son, seven months after their latest breakup.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six at the time.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

An insider went on to tell us that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together and have not spoken outside of coparenting their 4-year-old daughter, True.

The “Kardashians” star welcomed True in April 2018, one year after the athlete became a dad to son Prince, now 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

While Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 following multiple cheating scandals on his part, they reconciled the following year — only for the NBA player to be unfaithful again.

Thompson admitted to having sex with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 in court documents released nine months later.

“His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,’” Kim Kardashian said in a June episode of the family’s Hulu show documenting the December 2021 drama.

The Skims founder, 41, also noted at the time that Nichols was pregnant with a son, saying, “The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a f–king baby boy? A f–king random that he sleeps with one night? F–k him!”

Nichols gave birth to a son named Theo later that same month.

