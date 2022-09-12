Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and more attend Beyoncé’s 41st birthday

Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.

The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after she took a lie detector test he claims was “fake.”

“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.

“I DONT GIVE A F–K HOW OLD THIS S–T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F–K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”

His heated post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she answered a series of James Corden’s questions while hooked up to a polygraph machine.

During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. The lie detector examiner, John Grogan, determined she was being truthful.

“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is the younger brother of singer Brandy, further claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. … THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”

The R&B artist — born William Ray Norwood Jr. — also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.

“You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly messaged her on April 14.

He continued, “Now you want to make it seem like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trusting you to be honest and sincere but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all of this!”

Ray was referencing a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West recovers a computer, which was believed to have contained any remaining video footage of the pair.

“The show filmed in real time the day in hell that I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five years old at the time seeing an ad with my cry face emoji that said “Kim’s new sex tape” as click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly responded to him via DM, referencing the “new footage” that was allegedly going to be leaked by Ray’s manager Wack 100.

The mother-of-four continued, “It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure can understand how that feels. My ‘burn them to the ground’ comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young kids and careers and I’m sure you want to move on from this just like I do. But your manager is the person who brought this all up out of nowhere and I have a right to share how it affected me.”

Ray responded that he felt as though “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time.”

Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which outlined that they both received $400,000.

On a separate page listing the deliverables of the contract, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim hand-wrote.

Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.