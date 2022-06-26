CELEBRITIES
Khloé Kardashian takes True and Dream to surprise firefighters with ice cream
Khloé Kardashian took her daughter True and niece Dream to surprise local firefighters with a sweet treat earlier this week.
The reality star shared photos on Instagram of the girls’ visit to thank their local firefighters at the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 125 on Friday.
“Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year,” Kardashian captioned the post, which included a video of the cousins at the grocery store picking out ice cream. “They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station,”
Kardashian also posted a video of the young girls teaching two firefighters a dance to the song “I Love Me” by Meghan Trainor.
“Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend.”
True, 4, looked sporty in a matching pink and yellow set, while Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5, wore a white tank top and black basketball shorts.
The “Kardashians” star included pictures from previous trips to Station 125. True, 4, can be seen rocking a fire helmet, playing inside the fire trucks and posing with the fire hose.
When Khloé, 37, isn’t spending time at the local fire station, she may be with her new beau — a private equity investor — whom she met through her older sister, Kim Kardashian.
Sources told Page Six that the pair met at a dinner party and Khloé is “feeling really good” about the budding romance.
The reality star shares her daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who she called it quits with in December 2021 after learning he impregnated another woman while the two were together. Meanwhile, Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, who earlier this week reached a settlement in their ongoing revenge porn case.
Cardi B responds to follower who called daughter Kulture ‘autistic’
Cardi B responded to a Twitter user who suggested that the “Never Give Up” rapper’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture has autism.
“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” wrote user @theminajprint in a since-deleted tweet.
The “WAP” performer, 29, clapped back via quote-tweet, writing: “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic bitch.”
The replies to Cardi’s retort varied, with many pleading with the “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker to stop feeding the proverbial trolls.
“Ignore them. Simple. They wanna get to you, and you’re letting them,” tweeted @M_Louise91.
User @bardifire echoed, “Mommy stop giving them attention. That’s literally what they want.”
Many other commenters took the opportunity to gently disentangle the original Tweet’s derogatory implications about autism.
“Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I’m very smart and it’s not wrong having autism but cardi b knows her daughter more than anyone else 💯,” chimed in @Brian_thadon95, whose tweet appeared to garner the most “likes” among the direct responses to Cardi’s rejoinder as of Saturday morning.
Yet another user, @SheLoves_Blue, emphasized: “No one is saying that there is anything wrong with being autistic but look at the intent of the person that said it. They weren’t trying to be helpful or informative, they said it in a spiteful way, so yes she has the right to be upset.”
The Bronx native shares Kulture and son Wave with husband, rapper Offset, 30.
The “Money” artist has faced criticism in the past for railing against unsolicited — and unfounded — assertions about her kids having autism.
In an Instagram Live rant streamed in early April 2022, Cardi clarified her stance.
“There’s nothing wrong with that disorder,” she said. “I have friends that have children that are autistic. But my kid doesn’t have that. So if I want to say, ‘Don’t put that s- -t on my kid,’ I can say that. Why am I wrong for me saying ‘Don’t put that s- -t on my f- -king kid,’ but the person that’s tweeting that is not wrong?”
New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
New endorsement deal with a popular smartphone brand has left Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage excited.
The 42-year-old singer and mother of one took to her Instagram account to announce her newest endorsement deal in a video.
Explaining the video, she wrote, “This one is highly approved by the No 1 ABG, Your girl is on board with one of the coolest brands ever – Tecno. Show some love to my newest family. I am so excited.”
Savage is currently on a tour of cities in the United States of America to promote her ‘Water and Garri’ EP.
Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson.
According to court documents on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes.
Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday.
The teen listed her name change reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father [Elon] in any way, shape or form.”
Musk, 50, previously claimed he supported transgender issues. However, he came under fire in 2020 for criticizing the use of preferred pronouns.
“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he tweeted at the time, adding, “Pronouns suck.”
On the other hand, mom Justine expressed how proud she was that Vivian was living authentically, quoting her on Twitter.
“‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18-year-old said to me,” Wilson, 49, wrote after news of Vivian’s gender and name change petition began circulating online.
She then continued the conversation, quoting the child as saying, “I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.”
Wilson then told the teen, “I’m very proud of you,” to which Vivian replied, “I’m proud of myself!”
In addition to Vivian, Musk shares the teen’s 18-year-old twin brother, Griffin, with ex-wife Justine, along with 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.
The SpaceX founder also has two children with ex-girlfriend Grimes — son X AE A-XII, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 6 months.
