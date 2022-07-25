CELEBRITIES
Khloé Kardashian ‘still loves’ baby daddy Tristan Thompson despite betrayal
In November 2021, Khloé Kardashian let some of her closest friends into a secret.
She and her on-off boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, were having a much-longed for little brother for their daughter True via surrogate.
The embryo was implanted into a surrogate that fall. But by Dec. 3, Khloé was rocked by a bombshell: Thompson had just secretly fathered another son with trainer Maralee Nichols. The child, Theo, is now eight months old.
Knowing that her boyfriend had cheated on her yet again, just as they were expecting a second child, was a painful situation that Khloé kept secret for months, although rumors first started swirling in June.
Finally, on July 13, she was blindsided when the news leaked out.
A friend of the clan told Page Six: “It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work.
“Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.”
One industry insider told Page Six that Khloé had originally planned to announce her second child on Season 2 of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the break-up happened.
“Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.”
As of Friday the baby had not yet been born, despite rumors to the contrary, Kardashian sources confirmed. Though Khloé has not yet spoken about her upcoming arrival, a rep said she “is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
It has been a dramatic episode even for the Kardashians.
After meeting through a mutual friend, Khloé and Thompson were first spotted together in August 2016 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The following September, she was pregnant with his child.
Not long after, she was bombarded with rumors of his cheating, with TMZ reporting that Thompson was seen on video making out with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington, DC, when she was three months pregnant. Just days before she was due to give birth, the same outlet reported that Thompson was seen taking another woman back to his NYC hotel.
At the time, Khloé brushed off the allegations. She went on to have their daughter, True, in April 2018 in Cleveland with Thompson by her side.
But by February 2019, she finally dumped Thompson after he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.
Even so, they rekindled the flame in August 2020 after spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic, and they were seeing each other on and off when they decided to have another child in 2021.
In January, Thompson finally confirmed via Instagram that he had fathered a baby boy with Nichols and posted a sincere apology to Khloé, saying “you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
Another source close to the family said: “Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future.”
Enlarge ImageEven after he has cheated on her multiple times, an insider told Page Six that Khloe “is fixed on redeeming” Thompson.
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
“Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.”
Sources said Khloé is now looking forward to her son’s upcoming birth, and she has not spoken with Thompson, who is now signed with the Chicago Bulls and also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex, Jordan Craig, since December outside of co-parenting. And yet, she has no plans to kick Thompson out of her life, sources added.
The industry insider said: “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again. This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”
CELEBRITIES
Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
Melanie Rauscher, a former contestant on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” reality series, was reportedly found dead on July 17 in Prescott, Ariz. She was 35.
Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, confirmed to TMZ that the reality star was dog sitting in the city while the homeowners were out of town. Upon their return, they discovered Rauscher dead in their guest room, near several cans of dust cleaner containing compressed air.
It remains unclear if Rauscher consumed the cans’ contents.
Police determined that there were no signs of foul play or drug paraphernalia, the outlet reports, noting that Rauscher did not leave a suicide note and that the dog was fine.
Rauscher was a contestant on “Naked and Afraid” in 2013 and the spinoff show “Naked and Afraid XL” in 2015.
Rauscher’s former castmate and close friend Jeremy McCaa took to Facebook to remember his “swamp wife” and “best friend.”
“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe. Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family.
“I could always count on her,” he continued. “We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together. You’re gone to soon and taken from us to early. You’ll always be my Mel.”
He concluded his post by saying “I love you” to his late pal.
“I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”
CELEBRITIES
Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
Elon Musk fired off a tweet denying any affair between him and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan, saying “nothing romantic” ever occurred.
“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” Musk tweeted late Sunday of the Wall Street Journal’s report.
“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”
The Tesla founder, 51, followed up his denial with claims that the publication has engaged in “character assassination” numerous times before and alleged that “none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”
However, The Journal said a lawyer for Brin declined to comment.
As if he hadn’t gone far enough, Musk concluded his Twitter spree with one final coup de grâce: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”
The Tesla founder insisted on Twitter that he and Brin are great friends and added that he hasn’t “had sex in ages.”
The Wall Street Journal claimed in its bombshell report over the weekend that Brin, whose company propped up Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis, filed for divorce from Shanahan after learning of their alleged affair.
Brin, 48, and Shanahan, 33, were separated but still living together at the time of the affair in December, a person close to her told WSJ. Brin, who’s worth $90 billion, filed for divorce in January, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Sources told the WSJ that Musk got down on one knee and begged Brin for forgiveness. Brin acknowledged Musk’s attempt at atonement but still isn’t speaking to him regularly, the sources added.
Shanahan and Musk’s dalliance allegedly took place in December at Miami’s annual Art Basel event, a multi-day fair featuring exhibitions by international galleries and panel discussions — after Musk broke up with Canadian singer Grimes in September.
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
Not getting enough sleep at night?
Newlywed Ben Affleck was snapped snoozing while on a tourist cruise of the Seine River in Paris.
The “Gone Girl” star is currently in the City of Lights enjoying the sights with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Joining them on the cruise were their kids, Seraphina, Violet, Max and Emme.
The couple has not been shy about expressing their affection for one another while honeymooning. The two were snapped hugging and kissing each other near the Elysée Palace earlier this week.
The previous evening, the power couple were seen locking lips while enjoying dinner at the fancy Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their kids.
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, surprised fans earlier this month when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie “Gigli,” embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits.
Affleck went on to marry “Alias” star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, “Deep Water.”
Shortly after her broken engagement, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.
The “Jenny from the Block” singer later began a relationship with Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and even got engaged only to split in April 2021.
