Khloé Kardashian shares rare photo of her and Tristan Thompson’s son

Khloé Kardashian posted rare photos of her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s son on Instagram Monday.

In honor of Thompson’s 32rd birthday, the reality TV star shared a glimpse into their family life by posting a series of snaps of the NBA player with their 7-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter, True.

The little one’s face could be seen as he rocked a ghost onesie surrounded by his dad, older sister and half brother Prince.

In another photo, Thompson could be seen admiring his son’s sweet chubby cheeks while snuggled up on the couch.

“You are truly the best father, brother & uncle, Kardashian captioned the carousel.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

She went on to say her “wish” for Thompson is that he continues to “crave change, healing, and transformation” to make his late mother, Andrea Thompson, “proud.”

“Happy birthday baby daddy,” she concluded the sentimental post, before turning off the comments section.

The former couple welcomed their son in July via surrogate, with the birth being documented on a “Kardashians” episode three months later.

“Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” Kim Kardashian said while at the hospital with her 38-year-old sister.

When Thompson visited Khloé and their infant in the hospital, the Chicago Bulls player agreed with Kim’s comparison.

One month after sharing a glimpse of the little one on the show in September, Khloé gave her Instagram followers a peak of her newborn via Instagram.

“I can’t wait for Halloween to be over” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum captioned festive snaps of the little one, whose name she has yet to reveal, with his 4-year-old sister.

The baby’s face could not be seen in the social media upload, but Khloé did show his Tigger costume and tiny Nike shoes.

Three months later, Khloé gave fans another little peak at her growing boy in pictures from her family’s extravagant Christmas party.

While Kardashian shielded his face in one of the photos, his side profile could be seen in another as the reality TV star held him on her hip in front of their Christmas tree.

The Good American co-creator and Thompson broke up ahead of their second child’s arrival, due to the athlete’s infidelity.

The power forward conceived a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloé.

Thompson, who is also the father of son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, has paid Nichols child support “retroactive to the date she delivered the child,” his lawyer told Page Six in August.

As for Khloé and the athlete, the exes put on a united front at the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween party in October.

The former E! personality, who confirmed in April that Thompson is “not the guy” for her, told Kelly Clarkson in October that she is done having children.

“Shop is closed,” Khloé explained during a “Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance. “I have one of both, and I think I’m good.”