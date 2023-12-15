Khloé Kardashian risks wardrobe malfunction, bares chest in daring dress

Khloé Kardashian rocked a bold look in a new TikTok clip Thursday, wearing a long black dress that just barely covered her chest as her glam squad got to work.

“Cuz it’s iconic. And I love doing iconic s—t” the 39-year-old “Kardashians” star lip synced over an audio clip of sister Kim Kardashian as one team member straightened her hair and another used a makeup brush to touch up her face.

The long-sleeved Christopher Esber dress ($1,063) featured an entirely cutout middle that twisted around into a sort of pasty on one side that just about protected Kardashian from a wardrobe malfunction.

While the neckline crossed over in a sleek, piecey look, the bottom of her dress finished off in a form-fitting ruched style.

The Good American founder wore her blond hair down in a long, straight look, adding makeup in glowing nude tones.

Kardashian also shared the clip to Instagram, with fans on both platforms wowed over her less-is-more ‘fit.

“HOT !!” her little sis, Kylie Jenner, 26, commented, while Vanessa Bryant wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍Hottie!”

“Icon ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️” her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s Talentless brand added while Heather Dubrow of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” added a row of flame emojis.

She rocked a short white dress to celebrate sister Kim’s birthday in October. GC Images

“I wish I had to [sic] ability to trust anything as much as Khloe is trusting this dress with her tee tahs,” an Instagram user quipped.

It turns out Kardashian isn’t the only famous face rocking the look; several fans tagged “Winter House” star Samantha Feher in the post, noting that she’d worn a red version of the same dress to BravoCon recently.

While we have yet to see the annual Kardashian Christmas card photo, we have a feeling she’ll wear something equally glam.