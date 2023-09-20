Khloé Kardashian reveals indentation on cheek after skin cancer removal

Khloé Kardashian got candid about her skin cancer journey after getting a “small spec of melanoma” removed from her cheek last year.

“For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face,” the Good American co-founder wrote alongside a series of snaps posted to her Instagram Story Tuesday.

“We had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was Ieft with an indention,” she added.

“I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day.”

The mom of two, 39, also shared before-and-after photos of her cheek, including close-up shots of her post-surgery stitches.

Other pictures showed the noticeable dent in her face from the removal, which Kardashian revealed she’s now getting filled with cosmetic injections.

“I waited for over nine months to get this filled by the way,” she wrote. “Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe.”

The reality TV star added that getting her cheek filled “will always be something” she has to do.

“I look insane in these pics but I’m just happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha,” she wrote alongside selfies showing her results from one round of injections.

The “Kardashians” star also thanked Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for carefully removing the tumor she thought was a “pimple for almost a year.”

“Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f—ing stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible,” she wrote.

Kardashian also urged her millions of followers to get frequent skin cancer checks.

“I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at,” she added.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum first revealed she had the tumor removed in October 2022 following a series of headlines “about the ever-evolving bandage” on her face.

“You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she said at the time.

It marked the second skin cancer scare for the Hulu reality star who previously discovered a malignant mole on her back when she was 19.