Khloé Kardashian hints at son’s name after outing with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian revealed that her son’s name starts with a “T” — just like his sister, True, and father, Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder hinted at her little one’s moniker after keeping it a secret for over eight months on Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“He is named but I haven’t announced it yet,” she said, noting that she didn’t have a name picked out at the time of his birth because she “wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit.”

After a little bit of persuasion from Hudson, Kardashian confirmed her son’s name starts with the same letter as her daughter’s and ex’s monikers.

As for why she waited so long to reveal her son’s identity, the reality TV star revealed she had a plan in mind.

“I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our [Hulu] show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out,” she quipped.

Luckily for Kardashian, the wait is almost over, as Season 3 of “The Kardashians” is set to premiere on Hulu on May 25.

However, there’s still one obstacle Kardashian may face when it comes to keeping the name quiet for the next several weeks — her 4-year-old daughter.

“Now I’m just like if my daughter outs me… I’m screwed,” she joked.

Despite being nameless in the public eye, Kardashian describes her son as a “quiet” and “happy” baby.

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 32, welcomed their son via surrogate in August 2022 after years of tumult in their on-again, off-again relationship due to his repeated infidelity.

But despite their tumultuous past, the NBA star and clothing designer still remain cordial co-parents, even being seen together at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Rialto, Calif., on Tuesday.

Thompson also recently purchased a mansion just three houses down from Kardashian, and was seen at True’s lavish birthday party.

The pair started dating in 2016 and welcomed True in April 2018, just a few days after he was caught cheating on her with multiple women.

They gave their relationship another go and even quietly got engaged at some point during their reconciliation.

However, Kardashian dumped Thompson in December 2021 after she learned that he fathered another woman’s baby while they were also expecting their son via surrogate.