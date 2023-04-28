Khloe Kardashian flaunts gym-homed abs in skintight sportswear

Khloe Kardashian paraded her ever-decreasing toned frame in a celebratory snap on Instagram.

The 38-year old mother-of-two took to her story on Thursday night to wish her pal and executive assistant, Alexa Okyle-Brenman a happy birthday.

In doing so, she shared a snap of the pair alongside another couple from her team – with Khloe’s physique taking centre stage.

In the pic, Good American founder Khloe showcased her tight muscular abs in a blush pink ensemble that consisted of a matching bra top and leggings.

She added the caption: “The entire squad wishes you the happiest of birthdays @alexabrenman.”

Khloe followed it up with another upload shortly afterwards, meanwhile, showing Alexa lovingly strolling hand-in-hand through the home with her five-year old daughter, True Thompson.

Earlier this week, however, the fruits of her intense workout regime appeared to be the subject of concern amongst her fans after she posed in a microscopic bright pink bikini and open shirt.

The reality star’s entire body was exposed showing off her flat stomach and visible ribcage, whilst her bikini bottoms were barely held on to her waist.

Khloe opted for a glamorous makeup look with long fluttery eyelashes and sharp eyebrows showing off her stunning facial features.

However, fans have become worried for the star and took to Reddit to comment on her dramatic weight loss.

One person wrote: “Okay I get skinny is in but the rib cage thing is worrisome? This can’t seem healthy?”

Another penned: “If she lets go them panties are falling off.”

While a third concurred: “I thought the same thing!! Like… I’m all about body positivity and working out to feel your best and your self but there comes a point where it’s worrying and I think that time has come…”