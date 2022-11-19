Keyamo defends Tinubu’s “Balabloo-blu-bulava” misspeak says it is a sense of humour

In trying to deflect criticisms, spokesman for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, has claimed Bola Tinubu was showing a “sense of humour” when he struggled to mutter an incoherent word, “Balabloo-blu-bulava.”

On Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Mr Tinubu, the flag bearer for the APC in the 2023 election, at a meeting with private sector stakeholders, tried to justify his shunning of town hall and debates organised by media organisations during his remarks.

He slurrily said, “a town hall, different from “balabloo-blu-bulava”, to the consternation of his listeners. It was not clear if APC presidential candidate was struggling to pronounce “hullabaloo”.

The apparent gaffe has elicited much criticism among Nigerians, with many pointing it out as further evidence of Mr Tinubu’s mental inadequacy.

But Mr Keyamo is attempting to water down the misspeak as a deliberate “sense of humour” by the politician.

Sharing a video of Mr Tinubu’s incoherent speech on Twitter on Friday, Mr Keyamo said:

“Listen to the sense of humour of @officialABAT. He says he prefers a proper town hall meeting to the gibberish his opponents say elsewhere.”

“He practically demonstrates the gibberish they say by uttering those tongue-twisting words to show the nonsense his opponents say elsewhere,” Mr Keyamo added.

Mr Tinubu, a septuagenarian, has been under strict scrutiny by Nigerians for his frail health. His many public gaffes, which critics say are symptoms of dementia, are constantly being highlighted as Nigerians get ready to elect a new leader on February 25, 2023.