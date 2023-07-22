Saturday, July 22, 2023
Keyamo begs Nigerians to endure, says Tinubu repositioning the country

Immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Saturday sent a message to Nigerians amid the hardship they are facing.

Keyamo begged Nigerians to endure the pains of the steps President Bola Tinubu is taking to reposition Nigeria.

He said Tinubu was repositioning Nigeria into a better, healthy, and vibrant economy.

Tweeting, Keyamo wrote: “If a patient has a malignant tumour, the patient has to endure the pains of surgery or some chemotherapy before the patient can be hale and hearty again.

“What is required are pain relievers as these treatments are being administered.

“That is the situation we find ourselves today in Nigeria.

“We must endure the pains of the steps @officialABAT has taken to reposition our economy to a healthy and vibrant one.

“The entire world has acknowledged this. The pain relievers are exactly what the National Economic Council has recommended for implementation.”

 

