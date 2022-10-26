Keyamo a figurehead in Buhari govt, Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has lambasted his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Festus Keyamo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain responded to Keyamo’s response to his critique of the “APC Manifesto of lies”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Momodu said all the Minister of State for Labour could do was yell without addressing the content of his article.

The spokesperson said Keyamo had become a shadow of his old self since he was offered an appointment that makes him look incompetent.

“Any self-respecting soul would have since resigned but Festus Keyamo was not at home the day shame came visiting.

“The Ministry in which he’s a mere figurehead is in total shambles and only a Bola Tinubu would have given the job of a spokesperson to such a certified nuisance,” he said.

Momodu noted that Keyamo quoted from an article he wrote about two years ago, which the Tinubu media teams have been using to campaign.

Momodu had in the article he wrote in 2019 said: ‘I have no illusions that Tinubu will…perform as President of Nig, if he ever contests and wins. He has a knack for identifying brilliant minds & fertile brains & the ability to nurture them to greatness. He has demonstrated this repeatedly’.

Momodu maintains that he still loves Tinubu but vehemently disagrees with his style of politics because the former Lagos governor “has declined in the last few years”.

Momodu said the people around him don’t tell him the truth for pecuniary reasons and he knows it “but desperately wants to be President”.

The statement declared that Tinubu has lost most of his formidable footsoldiers, and now relies on outsiders to actualize his lifelong ambition.

“When he was to be impeached for some infractions, and many of his so-called loyalists were washing off their hands clean, my friend, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, stood by him. But how did he repay Tokunbo who took all the bullets?”

Momodu recalled how “shamless” Keyamo was one of those who wanted to run Tinubu out of town and that he and Nduka Obaigbena had to step in at some point before he could consider Tokunbo for anything.