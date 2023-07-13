Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault, says touch was romantic

Actor Kevin Spacey has told a jury touching his accuser was “in my mind romantic”, as he gave his defence during his trial for sexual assault.

Appearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, the two-time Oscar winning actor said he had developed a “flirtatious” relationship with an accuser.

He told the jury he and the complainant had been “somewhat intimate”, but denied assaulting him.

The 63-year-old faces 12 sexual offence charges, all of which he denies.

The court heard the complainant alleges the incident happened as he drove Spacey to a showbiz party in the early 2000s.

When asked if he caused the accuser to “come off the road” when he grabbed the man, the actor replied: “That never happened. I was not on a suicide mission on any of those years.”

Giving evidence, Mr Spacey told the court he had developed a “flirtatious” relationship over time with the accuser, and that he touched the man in “romantic” and “intimate” ways.

“Yeah, I am a big flirt,” he told the court.

Speaking about touching the man, he continued: “It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way.

“It was gentle… and it was, in my mind, romantic.”

Mr Spacey said the complainant said things like “this is new for me”.

He explained the touching did not progress because the alleged victim “made it clear that he did not want to go any further”.

Asked by his barrister Patrick Gibbs KC for his reaction to the allegations by the complainant, he said: “I was crushed. I never thought the (name of man) I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back.”

‘Never happened’

Addressing accusations by another complainant who alleged Mr Spacey had grabbed his crotch “like a cobra” after using a “vile comment”, the actor said he had never done that to anyone in his life.

Mr Spacey told the jury that allegations made by the man – that he allegedly met at a theatre in the mid-2000s – were “madness” because “it never happened”.

“I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him and wouldn’t and never have to anyone in my life,” he told the court.

Speaking of allegations from another complainant, Mr Spacey said he did not recognise the accuser by name or appearance and his records showed he was not in the UK in August 2008, when the man claims the incident took place.

Mr Spacey said watching a video of the complainant who mentioned he was on a bus had sparked a memory of a sexual encounter he had with someone in his flat.

The actor said that when he returned from the bathroom “it was like everything had changed”, adding: “The person I had had this intimate moment with was suddenly awkward and fumbling.”

Asked whether he met the individual again, Mr Spacey said he did not have a strong memory of it “but my instinct tells me that we may have seen each other again”.