Kevin Costner’s estranged wife ditches wedding ring amid divorce

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has already ditched her wedding ring after filing for divorce earlier this week.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old designer seemingly made a statement when she ditched the symbolic piece of jewelry Costner, 68, gave her when they tied the knot in 2004.

Baumgartner — dressed casually in a denim jacket, tan sweater and white pants — was spotted exiting her car during a solo daytime outing on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, she filed to end her 18-year marriage with Costner on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In her filing, Baumgartner asked for joint custody of their three kids: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

She, however, did not ask for spousal support as TMZ reports that there is a prenup in place.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a rep for the “Bodyguard” actor confirmed to the outlet.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Costner later responded to Baumgartner’s petition on Tuesday by also requesting joint custody of their kids.

An insider exclusively told Page Six Wednesday that Costner is “stunned” by the divorce.

“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back,” the source shared.“It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

Although the “Yellowstone” star’s first marriage to Cindy Costner ended in an $80 million divorce amid allegations about his unceasing infidelity serial, one longtime friend assured us “there was no issue of cheating” this time around.

Kevin and the “Dances With Wolves” actress, 66 — who were wed from 1978 until 1994 — also share three children together: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35.

Additionally, he shares a seventh kid, Liam, 27, with his actress ex Bridget Rooney.

While Kevin has only been married twice, he has dated a succession of famous women — including “Friends” star Courteney Cox and supermodel Elle Macpherson.

Kevin’s split from Baumgartner comes amid reports that the actor is leaving his hit TV series “Yellowstone” after five seasons due to the Hollywood vet’s dispute with creator Taylor Sheridan.

“It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction,” a well-placed production source told The Post last month.