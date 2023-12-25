Kevin Costner was spotted taking home a pricey, high-end guitar in possible last-minute Christmas shopping Sunday amid rumors he’s dating musician Jewel.

The “Yellowstone” star was photographed leaving a Los Angeles Guitar Center with a guitar stand in hand while an employee carried out a large Martin & Co. guitar box and put it in the trunk of his car.

Costner, wearing a black quarter-zip, light wash jeans and dark sunglasses, stopped to chat and take a photo with a fan outside the music store during the Christmas Eve outing.

The 68-year-old actor is reportedly dating singer Jewel following a messy divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, earlier this year.

The actor and the musician are reportedly “having fun” and are “not serious” according to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail. Still Jewel, 49, “has a light in her that has not been there in quite some time,” according to the source.

The Grammy-winning singer split from longtime partner Ty Murray in 2014.

Costner and Jewel’s young romance became public when they were photographed cuddled up by TMZ during a trip to the British Virgin Islands last month for the latter’s Inspiring Children Foundation.

“You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on,” an eyewitness said of their interactions.

Costner’s tumultuous divorce from his handbag designer ex and the mother of three of his children made headlines for months before they finally settled just one month before the Virgin Islands trip.

It’s unclear who Costner was buying the high-end guitar for on Christmas Eve. While the “Standing Still” singer is a proficient guitar player, Costner has a music career of his own.

He plays in the country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West and has written songs for his character on the hit series “Yellowstone.” The songs were featured in Season 3 of the popular drama.

It’s their mutual love of music that allegedly led them to begin dating, a source told Us Weekly.

“He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world,” the source said.