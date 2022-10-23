Kevin Campbell praises Gabriel Magalhaes

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that Gabriel Magalhaes is an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side who cannot be dropped in spite of recent mistakes.

Gabriel has been a great addition to the Gunners since his £23million move from Lille in 2020, and has played every league minute for the club so far this season to help propel them to the top of the table.

On Friday, the 24-year-old was rewarded with a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Emirates until 2027.

He has,s however, made some high-profile errors that have nearly cost Arsenal precious points, most notably in the clashes against Fulham, Tottenham, Liverpool and Leeds.

As a result, some believe that the Brazillian could benefit from some time out of the starting XI, especially with Ben White and William Saliba in outstanding form.

That’s not the opinion of Campbell however, who told Metro Sport via Mr Gamble, that there was ‘not a chance whatsoever’ that he would drop Gabriel.

He said: ‘As far as I’m concerned Arsenal need one aggressive centre-half. Someone who’s going to go and put his head in where it hurts and challenge the opposition forwards physically and mentally.

Kevin Campbell made 228 appearences for Arsenal (Photo: Getty)

‘Saliba is the cool, calm and collected one who cleans up for others, but there has to be an aggressor next to him.

‘Having two “passive” centre backs is a forward’s dream! Gabriel is the kind of defender forwards don’t like playing against.

‘You need one of those centre backs to be the one who goes into forwards and butt heads essentially and that’s what we’ve got in Gabriel.

‘Let’s be honest, players make mistakes, and it doesn’t matter who you are, you can make mistakes in a football match. There’s been some glaring ones at times I’ll admit, but for all of those mistakes, Arsenal still sit top of the league.

‘I’m a big fan of Gabriel, I think he’s committed to what the club are doing, and the numbers suggest he’s having a very good season so far.’

Arteta will hope that Gabriel will be at his best for Arsenal’s trip to Southampton on Sunday.