Kenyan Supreme Court affirms Ruto’s victory as president

Kenyan Supreme Court, on Monday morning, affirmed the victory of William Ruto in the country’s presidential election held last month.

Ruto was declared the winner of the just concluded presidential election in the East African country.

He polled 50.49 percent of the total votes cast (7,176,141) to defeat his closest rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga who polled 48.85 percent (6,942,930) of votes cast.

Mr Ruto also achieved the minimum 25 percent of votes in 39 counties.

However, Mr Odinga had rejected the results alleging irregularities, and went to court as a result.

Four of the seven electoral commission members also refused to authenticate the result.

In its unanimous judgment, the apex court dismissed the petition by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga against Ruto’s electoral victory.

The Chief Justice, Martha Koome, read the judgment on behalf of other justices

Supreme Court affirms Ruto’s victory as Kenyan president