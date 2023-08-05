Kenyan MPs propose to reduce public service retirement age from 60 to 55

Kenyan Members of Parliament (MPs) have proposed to reduce the public service retirement age from 60 to 55 years.
The National Assembly’s Labour Committee, through the Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, 2023, said the reduction of the retirement age would pave the way for the youth to secure jobs.
The Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, 2023, is sponsored by Embakasi Central lawmaker Benjamin Gathiru. It also proposes that no public service officer shall work in an acting capacity for more than six months.
“The Bill intends to amend the Public Service Act to prescribe the mandatory retirement age of sixty. The amendments are meant to increase vacancies of Kenyan Citizens below the age of sixty years.
The Bill also intends to address the issue of an officer serving in an acting capacity for more than six months. The prescribed six months is sufficient time for an organisation to substantively fill the position,” it stated.