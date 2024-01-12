Kenyan lawyers protest against Ruto’s threats on judges

Dozens of lawyers are protesting in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in response to threats to defy court orders by President William Ruto.

The lawyers are marching from the Supreme Court to the president’s office in the protest organised by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

President Ruto came under a barrage of criticism last week after he threatened to disobey court orders, alleging that some unnamed judges had teamed up with opposition politicians and “cartels” to block his administration’s projects.

“The president of this country is not above the law. Therefore, we do not expect him to speak as if obeying of court orders is a favour that he is doing to the country. It is a constitutional requirement,” LSK president Eric Theuri said in a media briefing on Thursday.

Mr Theuri added that LSK will consider initiating Mr Ruto’s impeachment for “violation of the constitution” if he continues with his attacks against the judiciary.

LSK has assembled a legal team to file a High Court petition to declare Mr Ruto in violation of the constitution, Mr Theuri told the privately-owned Standard newspaper.

Several high-profile Kenyan lawyers have joined the protest, including former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and former minister Eugene Wamalwa, both currently opposition politicians.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and opposition leader Raila Odinga last week warned Mr Ruto that defying courts would set the stage for anarchy in the country.