Kenya protests turn violent again as police fire tear gas at Raila Odinga’s convoy (VIDEO))

Fresh demonstrations organised on Thursday by opponents of Kenyan President William Ruto were marked again by violent clashes, as stone-throwing protesters battled police and a local office of Ruto’s party was set ablaze.

The previous protest called for by opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday against high living costs and alleged fraud in last year’s election descended into apparent tit-for-tat attacks by both sides and drew pleas from civic leaders for calm.

In Mathare, a low-income settlement in Nairobi, protesters used improvised catapults to launch stones at police in riot gear, footage on Kenyan television showed.

Odinga rode through several other Nairobi neighbourhoods in a convoy with other opposition leaders, as hundreds of supporters marched alongside, waving twigs, saucepans and wooden spoons.

The procession was mostly peaceful, a Reuters reporter following it said, but some supporters threw stones at a police station as they passed, leading officers to fire tear gas.

The opposition stalwart has called for protests every Monday and Thursday against the government of President William Ruto, who he claims stole last year’s election, and is failing to address the high cost of living.