Kenya arrest: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday lost its bid to transfer the suit of the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from Umuahia to Abuja.

The Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, insisted that it has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit.

This was disclosed by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in a tweet stressing that the matter was still ongoing.

He wrote: “Breaking: Federal High Court, Umuahia denies the Federal Government’s application to transfer the ‘extraordinary rendition’ suit to Abuja, and rules that Umuahia has the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit”. Reading of the rest of the judgment continues.”

The Special Counsel was challenging Kanu’s abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

He is, among other things, praying the court to order his return to Kenya, where he was abducted or UK, his country of abode.