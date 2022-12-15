Kendall Jenner’s puffy jacket is being trolled so hard in the most hilarious way

Kendall Jenner might be on vacation, but she can’t get away from these comments.

On December 12, the 818 Tequila founder posted Instagram photos in the ultimate après-ski outfit: a bottle-green Loewe Padded Leather Bomber Jacket ($7,750) paired with an Emma Brewin faux fur hat ($615).

But despite its steep price tag, the puffy outerwear — which has also been spotted on Jenner’s pal Hailey Bieber — wasn’t exactly a hit with her followers.

“Jacket kinda looks like a ballsack,” one commented, while another quipped, “That coat is giving scrotum” and a third declared it the “Ugliest jacket ever.”

Still others poked fun at the fact that the oversized design appeared to enhance Jenner’s chest.

“Those are some heavy hangers,” one person joked, while another wrote, “That jacket looks like it was made for Dolly Parton” and helpfully included a pair of melon emojis.

And a few got especially creative with their comments; “The outfit I’d wear to the search party to look for my rich husband who disappeared under mysterious circumstances,” one Instagram user chimed in.

Jenner, 27, embraced the new “cold girl makeup” trend in the snaps, which is all rosy cheeks and noses, while posing in front of snowy mountains in the comments-courting getup.

In November, the top model — who recently broke up (again) with boyfriend Devin Booker — opted for another controversial outfit when she hit the streets of Los Angeles wearing only a sweater, sans pants.

Clearly, she’s not afraid to start conversation (good or bad) with her clothes.