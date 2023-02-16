Kendall Jenner responds to claims she Photoshopped recent bikini pic

Kendall Jenner apparently just has “crazy” long hands.

After fans accused the model of Photoshopping a recent bikini picture due to her “wild” hand size, Jenner’s BFF, Hailey Bieber, took to Instagram to clear the air.

“We’re sitting here analyzing…look how bizarre her hand looks normally,” Bieber, 26, said on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“This is live. Live footage of the hand,” she added, while zooming in on Jenner’s shockingly long hands.

“It’s crazy,” the “Kardashians” star, 27, quipped back with a laugh.

Bieber noted that Jenner has always had “long ass hands and fingers” — but social media users just hadn’t picked up on it yet.

Fans called out the reality TV star last week after she posted a series of vacation photos to Instagram, including one squatting in a thong bikini.

Although Jenner’s backside was on display, her followers were more focused on her elongated fingers, which some claimed had the same proportions as an “AI hand.”

“What’s up with the fingers on the right hand?” one follower asked, adding “#MoreBadPhotoshop.”

“edits [went] wrong in the fourth pic,” another person added, while a third user called the size of Jenner’s hand “sus[picious].”

While Jenner might not have edited her photos this time around, the model’s famous family has dealt with their fair share of Photoshop fails.

In fact, Kim Kardashian once admitted to swapping out Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, with a photo of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, in a photo from Disneyland because their outfits fit her “IG feed perfectly.”

Although Kim owned up to that “Photoshop fail,” she has also been accused of removing her trapezius muscle and belly button from photos in the past.