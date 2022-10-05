Kendall Jenner reacts to Jaden Smith walking out of Kanye West show

Kendall Jenner is seemingly supporting Jaden Smith’s decision to walk out of Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show early.

The model “liked” telling tweets Smith wrote about Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, whose surprise Yeezy show on Monday featured “White Lives Matter” shirts.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” read one of the 24-year-old actor’s tweets that Jenner subtly expressed approval for.

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” read the second tweet, followed by “Black Lives Matter.”

While the “Kardashians” star, 26, has yet to directly address her ex-brother-in-law’s controversy — or his ensuing social media attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson — many of Jenner’s friends have voiced their distaste.

Gigi Hadid was the first, calling the rapper a “bully” and a “joke” for his comments about the journalist.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the 27-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol.”

Hailey Bieber also defended Karefa-Johnson, whom West later called his “sister.”

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” the former ballerina, 25, wrote on her Story later that same day. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Jenner’s Twitter “likes” aren’t the first time she has taken to social media to subtly diss West.

When the Grammy winner pulled out of Coachella in April, the reality star reacted to news that The Weeknd was his replacement with praying hand emojis on Instagram.

West wed Kardashian, 41, in May 2014, and the former couple welcomed four children together — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — before the Skims creator filed for divorce in February 2021.

When the makeup mogul went on to date Pete Davidson, West was very vocal about his dislike of the “Saturday Night Live” alum, both during their nine-month relationship and after they called it quits.

Kim was “livid and incredibly upset” over the songwriter’s social media antics, a source told Page Six after her and Davidson’s August breakup.

“This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation,” the insider continued.