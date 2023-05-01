Kendall Jenner left very little to the imagination as she stepped out braless under a stunning see-through dress at a retrospective for the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

The 27-year-old was spotted posing with fellow model Helena Christensen in New York City’s vintage store What Goes Around Comes Around, which hosted the event.

The Kardashians star Kendall looked stunning in the full-length sheer blue gown, which incorporated feathers on the lower half of her skirt.

Adding to the turtleneck sleeveless ensemble, the socialite completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos and a crocodile-embossed clutch, again in an identical shade of blue.

Kendall, who opted for minimal make-up that comprised a touch of pink blush across her cheeks and a nude lipstick, wore her raven tresses slicked back in a stylish ponytail.

Taking to her Instagram account afterwards, she shared a series of snaps from the evening with her 286million followers.

The first pic showed her exiting her vehicle, with a member of her entourage sheltering her from the rain with a red umbrella.

Two more shots followed of the star posing indoors, including a mirror selfie taken in a bathroom next to the toilet.

Fans were quick to appreciate the transparent nature of Kendall’s attire, with one joking: “How many people zoomed?”

A second asked: “Does she know it’s see through?” While a third added: “You look fabulous in everything!”

And a fourth quipped: “Stunning in blue. Can’t wait to see you at the Met Gala.