Kendall Jenner fuels Bad Bunny split rumors with solo Aspen trip

The absence of Bad Bunny is giving us a bad feeling.

Kendall Jenner flew to Aspen this weekend, and while she appears to be having an amazing time with her friends in Colorado, we can’t help noticing that the Puerto Rican rapper is nowhere to be seen.

The supermodel was first spotted walking down the street Friday evening with pals Lauren Perez and David Waltzer.

Wearing a giant fur coat, pantyhose and black flats, the reality TV star could be seen with a huge smile on her face as paparazzi took photos of her.

She appears to be enjoying herself, but it’s been quite a while since Jenner’s been pictured with boyfriend Bad Bunny, 29.

The last time Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — were seen together publicly was on Oct. 29 when they went out for breakfast in Beverly Hills, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

That was the morning after the reality star threw a big Halloween party at Chateau Marmont where she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe and the rapper was seen in a formal ensemble, according to the outlet.

Two weeks later, the rapper was spotted keeping a low profile while out with a friend on Nov. 16. And that was around the same time Jenner shared a cryptic message on Instagram that fans said “sounds like a break up post.”

“What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” the “Kardashians” star captioned a photo of a sunset on Nov. 14.

Reps for Jenner didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment at the time, and neither party has addressed the breakup rumors.

News of their relationship first emerged in February, and since then, they’ve been pictured out on date nights and packing on the PDA.

However, they’ve always tried to be a private couple, so the absence of Bad Bunny from Jenner’s recent public outing doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve called it quits.