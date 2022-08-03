CELEBRITIES
Kendall Jenner cozies up to Devin Booker in vacation picture
Kendall and Devin sitting in a tree ….
Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share an adorable snap of her and Devin Booker.
In the picture, the two looked off into the distance while she sat on his lap and drank a beer.
Their PDA-filled picture comes after Booker, 25, and the “Kardashians” star, 26, boasted about their seemingly epic date night.
On Monday, Jenner uploaded several Instagram videos, where she screeched while ziplining and Booker deftly hit a target on a tree with an ax.
The couple — who first began dating in 2020 — jetted off to Hawaii in July after rekindling their romance.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Phoenix Suns player had joined Jenner and her friends on their vacation when she shared a video where he could be seen in the background.
Booker also posted several pictures in Hawaii, confirming their trip.
In June, the couple split after two years of dating with a source telling Page Six that they were choosing to focus on their careers.
“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” the source revealed. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”
The source continued, “After two years they had the ‘where is this going’ talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”
However, their rumored split didn’t seem to last long as days after the breakup surfaced they were spotted at Malibu House.
The 818 Tequila founder later brought the professional athlete as her plus-one to a friend’s wedding.
Aside from liking each other’s posts and sharing holiday photos, the couple has been tightlipped about their relationship.
Pay me $260K or go to prison: Rudy Giuliani sued by ex-wife
Hold on to your hair dye.
Rudy Giuliani, already suffering under a mountain of legal issues, can add another to the heap.
He’s being sued by his ex-wife who wants him to cough up more than a quarter of a million dollars, or go to prison.
In new court papers filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000 he should have paid her under the terms of their divorce settlement for things like their Palm Beach, Fla., house, housekeeper and private club fees.
In a sworn affidavit, Judith accuses Rudy of owing her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property alone. The lux condo was listed on the market in 2019 for $3.3 million. It didn’t sell, but Judith claims in the documents that Rudy “is required to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property has been sold” per the divorce agreement, and she claims that he’s only given her $60,000.
She also says they are responsible for their own dues at a country club, and accuses Rudy of allegedly failing to “pay his half of the annual club membership dues.” She claims that in the meantime, she’s been forced to bail him out to the tune of $70,000. “I had no choice but to pay his share of the dues … in order to remain in good standing with the clubs,” she says in court papers. And she wants the money back.
He’s also supposed to pay up to $5,000 a month for her to have help, such as an assistant or housekeeper. But she claims in the docs that since last summer, Rudy “has made inconsistent and sporadic payments to me, including a $10,000 check in June 2021 that was returned due to insufficient funds.” She says in the papers that he now owes $45,000 in back pay for the help.
Despite his recent troubles, Judith is confident Rudy has the funds to fork over the $262,000.
“He owns multiple properties in New York City and Palm Beach [and it seems] he has significant earnings from his media-related contracts and deals.”
According to the filing, she is demanding he pay up “immediately” with interest.
And Judith’s lawyers say that he’s in contempt of court for allegedly skipping out on the payment, and they say he should be behind bars if the doesn’t get his act together.
“Your failure to appear in court may result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” the papers say.
Judith’s attorney Dror Bikel tells us that — after a grueling divorce battle — the terms of the settlement were hashed out informally between the former spouses before they went in front of a judge to finalize them.
“She reached out to him without the lawyers and they met privately … Judith wanted to do it on her own. She met with Rudy, he wrote the terms on a napkin,” he said, “The next day, they were in court settling.”
Judith filed for divorce in April 2018 after 15 years of marriage. The pair had a contentious battle, sparring over their combined estimated $30 million fortune.
Her lawyer at the time accused Rudy of working for free as Trump’s lawyer to lower his income and thereby decrease her then-$42,000 monthly alimony payments.
But it wasn’t just big bucks on the table. Things got personal.
Judith accused Rudy of swiping her extensive collection of heirloom Christmas decorations and he accused her of taking his TV remote controls and cable box so he couldn’t watch himself on TV.
They settled in December 2019. Details of the agreement were not made public at the time. Judith did get the couple’s former Hamptons home, which she recently sold for $5 million.
Giuliani was also sued by Miller Gaffney Art Advisory, the art appraisal firm that he hired for his divorce battle with Judith. They claimed in court papers in 2020 that he stiffed them out of at least $15,000.
Giuliani’s career and reputation seem to have been in something of a free fall over the past couple of years.
His law license has been suspended in both New York and the District of Columbia, he faces ethics charges over false election claims from the DC bar, and Dominion Voting Systems — which provided voting machines for the 2020 election, which he claims was rigged — has sued him for $1.3 billion.
He has also been accused of being drunk on election night, which he denies, and he is set to testify in Atlanta next month in a special grand jury investigating Trump and allies’ alleged interference in the Georgia vote.
Last year, federal agents raided his home and office as part of an investigation into whether he asked Ukraine officials to help unearth information on Hunter Biden.
He also recently claimed he was attacked by a ShopRite worker during a gubernatorial campaign rally for his son, Andrew. But the video showed that the alleged assault was more like a pat on the back. Mayor Eric Adams called him a “Karen” and called for the DA to consider prosecuting him for allegedly filing a false police report.
Meanwhile, according to her lawyer, “Judith is doing great.”
“She has been in a relationship for three years. She is happy. Everything is going really well in her life,” Bikel says.
Is Kim Kardashian’s ‘Incredibles’ T-shirt a nod to ex Kanye West?
Just call her Mrs. Incredible.
Kim Kardashian went for a swim wearing a white bikini beneath a sheer “The Incredibles” T-shirt Monday.
The still-platinum-blond star posted a series of sexy snaps in the look on Instagram, sans caption.
The tee may be a reference to Kardashian’s ex Kanye West, who has compared his family to the big-screen superheroes on multiple occasions — even citing the Pixar movie as the reason he agreed to his first “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” confessional.
“This interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews,” he said in 2019.
“The wife’s got a big butt,” West continued, “and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly.”
It seems the Skims founder has taken her ex’s words to heart in the months since their split, fully embracing her role as Elastigirl with her fashion choices.
Earlier this year, the 41-year-old wore a flame-printed turtleneck sweater with red leather gloves, a red leather skirt and her beloved Balenciaga “pantashoes,” looking like she was ready to fight crime — and drawing “Incredibles” comparisons in the process.
Kardashian also recently released some superhero-worthy elbow-length gloves as part of her Skims swimwear line.
And while the Wests may be morphing into the Parrs, eldest child North’s superpower may be emerging as she continues to show her artistic side; in the past week alone, the 9-year-old has given her mom a “Minions”-inspired makeover and created some truly creepy sketches, possibly for her dad’s Yeezy collection.
Taylor Swift seen hiding behind umbrella as she gets off private jet
Emphasizing the private in private jet.
Taylor Swift attempted to go incognito while getting off a plane last month — just weeks before facing backlash for being named the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions.
Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer, 32, hiding behind an umbrella while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5.
The photos resurfaced this week as Swift faces criticism for reportedly taking 170 flights since January, resulting in more than 800 tons of carbon emissions.
The “Shake It Off” singer’s face is concealed in the photos, but the Daily Mail identified her as the woman shown.
In the pictures, legs in a pair of jean shorts are the only body parts that are clearly visible.
Several members of Swift’s team were also photographed getting off the same flight wearing face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Swift’s rep recently denied that the Grammy winner has used her private jets as frequently as the analytics agency Yard has claimed.
“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Monday.
“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”
Swift’s reps did not immediately return request for comment on why their client chose to hide her face after getting off the July 5 flight.
