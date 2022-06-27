NEWS
Kendall Jenner basks in the sun completely nude amid Devin Booker split
No boyfriend, no clothes, no problem.
Kendall Jenner bared it all for her latest Instagram post, sunbathing completely in the nude amid her split from Devin Booker.
The supermodel, 26, was pictured laying on her stomach on a sun lounge, wearing nothing but a green 818 Tequila baseball cap.
A string bikini was strewn on the lounge beside her, along with a bottle of water, as she typed on her phone.
The photo dump, which she captioned simply with the blushing emoji, also featured pics and videos of herself horseback riding, enjoying a plate of sushi and the sunset.
“Tell me you and your bf broke up without telling me you and your bf broke up,” one follower commented, referencing her recent breakup from the 25-year-old NBA star.
The couple called it quits last week after two years together. Sources told Page Six they were on different pages about where the relationship was heading.
“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” the insider told us. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”
Just last month, the notoriously private reality star attended big sis Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy, with Booker in tow.
They were also recently spotted together at family friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s birthday in Los Angeles.
The pair first started dating in Spring 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they didn’t confirm their romance until Valentine’s Day 2021.
Jenner made things Instagram-official at the time when she posted a photo of herself and Booker cuddling on social media.
NEWS
Terrorists take over Kaduna community, ban political activities
The Ansaru terrorists have reportedly taken over Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
They have also reportedly banned political activities in the area.
Birnin Gwari is one of the councils in the state that have been taken over by bandits over the years.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union and signed by its Chairman, Ishaq Usman-Kasai. The statement said the terrorists had banned political activities in some communities in the local government area.
The statement said, “Even this week, two members of the group were engaged for wedding with two girls and will be tying the nuptial knots by this Saturday.
“The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the in-laws for the wedding. They ruled that after the wedding, they will take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than those are not in tandem with their beliefs and convictions.”
The union further disclosed that the terrorists were spreading their doctrines by distributing memory cards which contain their beliefs and doctrine to the locals.
NEWS
Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN
Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
He resigned on Sunday night on the grounds of ill-health.
Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, on Monday confirmed the resignation of the CJN.
He said, “The latest information is that the CJN has resigned; I spoke with somebody very close to him and he said he has resigned.”
There had been confusion in the media over the purported resignation of the CJN.
Isah had said, “All I know is that he’s going to declare open a workshop this morning at the NJI (National Judicial Institute).”
Last week, CJN officially reacted to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his brother Justices in the apex Court.
In his first official reaction made public on Tuesday in Abuja, the CJN admitted that the Supreme Court like any other establishment in the country has been hit by a devastating economic crunch.
NEWS
2023 presidency: Tinubu jets out to France
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Monday jetted out to France.
Tinubu’s trip to France is part of his ongoing consultative visits ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
His trip to France was disclosed by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman via a terse statement.
Rahman said Tinubu would hold important meetings while in France.
According to the statement, the APC presidential candidate is expected back in the country in a few days.
“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly”, the statement said
Tinubu, who recently emerged APC flag bearer, is shopping for his running mate.
The former Lagos State Governor said he is still searching for his running mate.
However, he had submitted Masari’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as a placeholder.
