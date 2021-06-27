NEWS
Kemi Olunloyo makes a U-turn, declares total support for Buhari
Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has said she will support President Muhammadu Buhari till his tenure ends in 2023.
She noted that she was supporting Buhari so that he can fix Nigeria in the next two years.
Olunloyo had on several occasions pick holes in the state of affairs under Buhari’s watch.
In a post on her Facebook page on Sunday, Olunloyo also berated those calling for the break-up of Nigeria.
Olunloyo had in the past supported Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.
See her post:
NEWS
PDP loses Zamfara Governor, Matawalle to APC
Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Matawalle defected to the to the All Progressive Congress.
Personal Assistant to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Sunday morning.
The presidential aide wrote ‘’So Zamfara is back home! Welcome, Matawalle’’.
However, the Governor is yet to confirm his defection officially.
NEWS
Boko Haram, ISWAP pick AlKhuraishi as new leader
Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, ISWAP have mended fences and jointly picked a new leader, called Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi.
In a 13 minute video just released by the groups, the terrorists belonging to the rival extremist groups reunited, by placing their hands atop one another.
They also chanted words of solidarity, to demonstrate their unity and togetherness.
They thereafter pledged their allegiance to one Aba Ibrahim Al-Hashimiyil AlKhuraishi, whom they unanimously ordained as ‘Khalifan Muslimai’, translated as “The Leader of all Muslims”.
Four insurgents, drawn from the defunct Boko Haram and ISWAP sects, in the clip, were seen pledging their loyalty to the new Commander while speaking in Arabic, Hausa, English and Fulfulde.
One of the speakers confirmed the report that intelligence services played critical roles in creating divisions in the camps of the terrorists when he claimed that, “the enemies succeeded in dividing us, but we are now back.”
In the video, the unidentified terrorist element who first spoke, extended his greeting to the new Leader, Khuraishi, thanking him for bringing them together, eventually.
Pledging his loyalty, he said every member of Boko Haram and ISWAP should be happy that they are now united.
Another terrorist, while speaking in Hausa, ‘warmly’ greeted Al-Hashimiyil Khuraishi, assuring that he and his colleague-insurgents will not flout his orders and commandments.
He expressed delight that they are now back as one ‘indivisible entity’, after the mutual hatred that hitherto divided them, gave way.
Another ISWAP fighter, who was wielding a sophisticated gun hung on his neck, thundered: ” What is left now is Jihad. We will not stop fighting the unbelievers.
“All the disbelievers have entered trouble.”
According to the daredevil terrorist, every Boko Haram and ISWAP member must be ready to fight under the directive of their new Leader, for them to survive, and succeed.
The video was silent on the fate of 24 year-old, Bakura Sahaba Modu, who was announced last week by Boko Haram as successor to Abubakar Shekau.
It also did not mention the fate of Al Barnawi, son of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf. Al Barnawi heads ISWAP.
If anything, the video may be signs of further factionalisation among the terrorists, who have waged insurgency war against Nigeria and its neighbours since 2009.
On 25 June, a video was also in circulation showing Boko Haram fighters pledging allegiance to ISWAP.
NEWS
2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of USSD code 55019 for checking the recently released 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.
Spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday, June 26, advised candidates to visit the Board’s website to access their results,
He explained that challenges associated with the USSD code prompted the exam body to adopt the new results-checking process.
Benjamin said: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.
Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.”
He said the new process of checking result involves the following steps: 1. Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng 2. On the menu bar, click on efacility 3. On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip 4. Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result.
Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access .
