Kemi Olunloyo intervenes in Iyabo Ojo and her bestie, Omo Brish fued

Social media commentator Kemi Olunloyo has intervened in the feud between actress, Iyabo Ojo and one of her besties, Tosin Abiola aka Omo Brish.

For some days now, both have repeatedly thrown shades at each other.

Their social media fight started after Ojo shared a photo of Omo Brish from the wedding of celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, and she refused to acknowledge it.

Instead, Omo Brish took to her social media page to call out Ojo, saying she’s toxic, a manipulator and a liar.

Responding to this, Iyabo Ojo took to her social media page to drag Omo Brish, revealing some of the things that transpired between them.

She warned her (Omo Brish) to stop seeking social media sympathy as she may not contain what will happen if she (Iyabo Ojo) decides to open up some can or worms about their relationship.

But Olunloyo on Thursday appealed to the two friends to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Olunloyo begged the Ojo and Omo Brish to stop the online attacks.

She said she is hopeful they will obey and stop all that they are doing.