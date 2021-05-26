NEWS
Kemi Olunloyo, Fani Kayode meet after 38 years apart
After being apart due to schedules and timing, controversial media personality and Public Relations Specialist, Kemi Olunloyo on Tuesday met with the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode for the first time after a gap of about 38 years.
They both met at the birthday celebration of Fani-Kayode’s triplets in Abuja.
The triplets, who are all boys, named Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam were from Fani- Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu. They born on 25th May 2018.
Olunloyo made sure to capture the touching moment and shared it on her Facebook page.
Recall that Olunloyo had in her defence of Fani-Kayode against another beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu said she , the former Minister and other affluent Nigerians flocked together as teens in London, Oxford, Cambridge in the UK and even Wales.
She stated that they were teen couples then, noting that while Fani-Kayode dated Biance, she dated Segun Cole
NEWS
Gov. Masari backs his Southern colleagues, says open grazing is un-Islamic
Katsina Governor Aminu Masari has thrown his weight behind his Southern collesgues on ban of open grazing, describing the practice, which encourages herders to move from one location to another as ‘’un-Islamic’’
Masari, who spoke to select reporters at Government House Katsina as part of activities to mark second year of his second term in office, argued necessary infrastructure on livestock farming should be provided in States for ranching as against open grazing.
He said: “This is something we have to do through development, provide necessary infrastructure that will make the herders not to move. Why should herders from Katsina move?
’The herders’ movement is essentially in search of two things: water and fodder. If we can provide these two items why should they move?
‘’This roaming about I don’t think. For us its un-Islamic and is not the best. It is part of the problem we are having today. I don’t support that we should continue with the way open grazing is’’.
On devolution of power through restructuring, he argued States urgently need resources to implement what should have been implemented at the Federal level
According to him: ‘’ I support devolution totally, the federal government is trying. But the states need to have resource to implement what should have been implemented by the Federal Government.
‘’If today the States will support the Police, the Police system will go up. If the states withdraw their support to security agencies, they won’t be able to move from here to there.
‘’So, I absolutely support devolution in totality. So as a Government of Katsina we should be allowed by the Constitution, within the Constitution to decide on many things that are peculiar to us’’.
‘’The Federal Government should have a benchmark and people should not operate beyond this mark. Lagos State is generating up toN4bn and something billion, while Katsina State is just generating N2bn.
“I expect with proper restructuring, states should own the reflective of what they earns from within their State.”
NEWS
El-Rufai sacks 19 political appointees
As part of the ongoing rightsizing exercise of Kaduna State Government, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the disengagement of 19 political appointees.
The Governor said the 19 disengaged staff are the first phase of public servants who will depart the public service, in continuation of rightsizing the workforce.
A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House which was issued on Wednesday, said that affected officials include two Special Advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff and several Special Assistants.
‘’Malam Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,’’ the statement further said.
According to the statement, Bala Yunusa Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Legislative Staff (DCOSL), Halima Musa Nagogo, Special Assistant to DCOSL and Umar Abubakar, another Special Assistant to DCOSL, are among those affected.
The statement further said that Ben Kure, Special Adviser Political, Mustapha Lynda Nyusha and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political will also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political.
The list of those affected also include Special Adviser Social Development Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser Stephen Hezron and Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna.
Also on the list are Halima Idris, Special Assistant Creative Arts, Engr Aliyu Alhaji Salihu, Director General of Public Procurement Authority, Special Assistant Community Relations Ashiru Zuntu and Saida Sa’ad, a Senior Special Assistant.
According to the statement, Special Assistant Programmes Elias Yahaya and Special Assistant to the Secretary to Kaduna State Government Tasiu Suleiman Yakaii are on the list, so are the Special Assistant on Economic Matters Samuel Hadwayah and Ahmed Mohammed Gero, Senior Special Assistant Environment.
NEWS
You can’t make policy on open grazing, Akeredolu replies Presidency
Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday picked holes in the presidency’s position on the ban on open grazing by governors of the southern extraction.
Specifically, Akeredolu who is chairman of the Southern Governors’ forum noted that the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, lacks the authority to make policy statements for the federal government unless directed.
The presidential spokesperson had on Monday stated that it is very obvious that the governors had no solution to offer from their resolutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have lingered in the country for generations.
Shehu said it was “equally true that their (Southern governors’) announcement is of questionable legality, given the Constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT) -regardless of the state of their birth or residence.”
But apparently miffed by the presidency’s assertion, Akeredolu warned Shehu and “his cohorts” to desist from hurling insults at elected representatives of the people, noting vehemently that the presidential aide must unveil the actual intentions of those he serves, who he said are definitely not the president.
Reacting to the statement, Governor Akeredolu who spoke through his senior special assistant on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale, said, “Anyone who has been following the utterances of this man, as well as his fellow travelers on the self-deluding, mendacious but potentially dangerous itinerary to anarchy, cannot but conclude that he works, assiduously, for extraneous interests.
“Their game plan stands at variance with the expectations of genuine lovers of peaceful coexistence among all the peoples whose ethnic extractions are indigenous to Nigeria.
“The declaration that the recommendations of the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, a mere political appointee like Garba Shehu, are now the “lasting solutions” which eluded all the elected representatives of the people of the Southern part of the country, exposes this man as a pitiable messenger who does not seem to understand the limits of his relevance and charge.”
Casting doubt on the relationship between shehu’s comments and the president’s true position, the governor said, “Mr. Garba Shehu just released a press statement purporting to represent the position of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the farmer-herder “clashes” and what he termed as “Deep Rooted Solutions to the herdsmen attacks.
“He also attributed a unilateral decision to the President who “clears the way for ranching and revival of forest reserves” as part of the “permanent solution to the frequent clashes between them, as well as the associated problem of the gun-wielding “killer-herdsmen”.
Akeredolu further noted that while Shehu wants to “revive forest reserves,” he “seems particularly uninterested in the current position of the same law that he and his cohorts often misinterpret to serve parochialism and greed.”
He continued: “Governors no longer have powers over the lands in their territories. They must take instructions from appointees of the Federal Government on such matters.
“It is superfluous, and that is being charitable, for anyone to remind us of the constitutional right of bona fide citizens “to enjoy rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 States (and FCT)-regardless of their state of birth and residence.
“There has never been any contention on this provision. Mr. Garba seems to have issues understanding the difference between licentious criminality and qualified rights under our law. We must continually nudge him off his current state of cognitive dissonance. His pronouncement betrays dubiety and mischief.
“Most traditional families in Nigeria have occupations. Pastoralism is not an exception. Any ethnic group still trapped in anachronism may be assisted to embrace modernity.
“Dispossessing communities of their ancestral lands, encouraging denizens of the forests to overrun lands belonging to other people and forcing alien bands of migrants on the local populace to live “side-by-side” with other communities cannot be for animal husbandry. It raises suspicion on a grand, deliberate, persistent, and insidious design to use naked force to subjugate the real owners of the land. Mr. Garba Shehu is a major supporter of the current pervasive anarchy in the land.
“His acts are those of an agent provocateur. Other closet dreamers, aspirers to colonial fantasies, must be weaned off their delusion.
“No inch of the space delineated and known, currently, as South West, and indeed the whole South will be ceded to a band of invaders masquerading as herdsmen under any guise.”
