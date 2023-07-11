Ahead of her birthday on July 15th, Nollywood actress, Kemi Korede is already been surprised by her inner circle.
The movie star, in a video shared online, was seen being treated to a surprise birthday gift.
The video captured Kemi Korede in her glam chair preparing for her birthday photoshoot, as her favorite make-up artiste surprised her with several gifts.
In her caption, Kemi Korede appreciated her for the sweet gesture as she counted down to her big day.
“Wow… I can smell my birthday already.
Many thanks to my amazing sister. @beckybeautyhomea for giving me my first birthday surprise of this year. My favorite make-up artiste surprised me big time during my birthday photoshoot. It means so much to me. May everything good not turn bad in your hands. May favors locate you always?
To my sister’s bestie more wisdom. I Love the ORIKI”.
Kemi Korede celebrates birthday with tears of gratitude
Last year, Kemi Korede celebrated her birthday with stunning photos.
Taking to Instagram, Kemi Korede said a word of prayer for herself.
She wrote, “Hello everyone, it’s my cake day. I am born to take over, I am born to win. I am born to conquer. I am born to rule. I am born to shine. I wear my crown with confidence because Oluwa is involved in my matter. God’s grace is sufficient for me. I can fly higher than an eagle because He is the wind beneath my wings… Ijoya”.
Kemi Korede tears up as she pens a touching note
Following her birthday celebration, Kemi teared up in an emotional note to her fans, family, and loved ones.
The actress who had a wedding-like birthday party is yet to get over the love and attention she received on her big day.
Taking to Instagram, Kemi Korede penned an appreciation post to the world.
She stated that their outpour of love made her believe that she is specially loved by God.
Kemi Korede tears up as she recounts what Faithia Williams did on her birthday
In another post, Kemi Korede penned an appreciation note to Faithia Williams.
The beautiful mother of three took to Instagram to share a video of a gorgeously dressed Faithia Williams, accompanied by an appreciation note.
Kemi Korede recounted how Faithia Williams had stood by her and honored her birthday invitation. She recalled the sweet surprise the veteran actress gave to mark her new age.
Penning the heartwarming appreciation message, Kemi Korede wished Faithia Williams the best of God’s blessings.