Ahead of her birthday on July 15th, Nollywood actress, Kemi Korede is already been surprised by her inner circle.

The movie star, in a video shared online, was seen being treated to a surprise birthday gift.

The video captured Kemi Korede in her glam chair preparing for her birthday photoshoot, as her favorite make-up artiste surprised her with several gifts.

In her caption, Kemi Korede appreciated her for the sweet gesture as she counted down to her big day.

“Wow… I can smell my birthday already.

Many thanks to my amazing sister. @beckybeautyhomea for giving me my first birthday surprise of this year. My favorite make-up artiste surprised me big time during my birthday photoshoot. It means so much to me. May everything good not turn bad in your hands. May favors locate you always?

To my sister’s bestie more wisdom. I Love the ORIKI”.