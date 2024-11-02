Kelly, Matt Stafford dress as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween

Kelly and Matt Stafford dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the NFL WAG said she was “tired” of the attention the pop superstar gets at games.

Kelly shared several photos from Halloween Friday showing off her and Matt’s costumes, in which they wore the outfits the A-list couple wore to the US Open in September.

“Six Swifties & a stubborn stache,” she captioned the snaps which included a faux mustache on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback that kept falling off during the photo shoot.

Their four daughters, on the other hand, were dressed in various replications of Swift’s tour outfits.

Back in May, Kelly complained that she didn’t “want to see another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage” — and addressed the comment earlier this week on her “The Morning After” podcast.

The Super Bowl champion’s wife admitted that she while she is “kind of tired” of all the Taylor Swift coverage during the NFL season, those feelings stemmed from her own “jealousy” rather than anything having to do with Swift as a person.

“I feel like there is just this… cloud hanging over with this Taylor Swift thing,” she told her co-host Hank Winchester. “Now, I have never once said I didn’t like Taylor Swift — ever.

“But I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs’ coverage of it — actually the NFL’s coverage — of this budding relationship last year. And, can she do anything about that? No, she can’t.”

While Kelly could admit “it was a good business decision for the NFL,” she ultimately felt Swift’s constant appearances were “outshining the games.”

“I think that’s what bothered me. I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow.”

“So yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me,” she continued.

After she reflected on why she might be responding to the mania surrounding Swift, she shared later in the episode that her issues stemmed from her jealousy.

“I was like, ‘Why was I feeling that way?’ And it really was, I had some jealousy issues of the fact that she all of a sudden became the main show in NFL football … or their relationship,” she explained.