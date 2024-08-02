



Kellie Maloney has said that transgender people “just want to correct something that was wrong at birth”. Kellie may be remembered by many boxing enthusiasts under her previous name, Frank Maloney, who led Lennox Lewis to heavyweight glory as a manager in November 1999. Born and brought up in Peckham, south London, she dreamt of being a professional boxer before switching over to promotion under Frank Warren during the 1980s. She became Lewis’ manager in 1989, steering ‘The Lion’ to victory over the subsequent decade – securing the European heavyweight crown against Jean-Maurice Chanet in 1990, the British title battling Gary Mason in 1991, the Commonwealth honour over Derek Williams in 1992, and the IBC title trouncing Tommy Morrison in 1995. However, the most memorable accomplishment between Lewis and Maloney came in November of 1999. After twelve rounds, Lennox overpowered Evander Holyfield becoming the world undisputed heavyweight king; he was the first British man to achieve such a feat in a century after Bob Fitzsimmons’ reign in 1899.

In 2002, Maloney parted ways from managing Lewis, attributing this decision to a falling out with the boxer’s team following a loss in South Africa against Hashim Rahman, before hanging up her gloves as a boxing promoter in October 2013. The following year, she decided to fully embrace her identity and introduced herself as Kellie. A new film titled Knockout Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story is set to premiere in select UK cinemas next month, delving into her 2014 gender reassignment journey and the challenges she faced transitioning. Speaking to Mirror Fighting, Kellie revealed: “I was asked to do a documentary by a number of different production companies. “I finally agreed on the Americans, because they agreed to do it the way I wanted it done. I wanted it done, shall we say, every part of life. Nuts and bolts. I wanted them to see the sad side and the stress it causes – and I wanted them to see the end product, the joy and the happiness that it can bring you.

“For people to understand that human beings like myself are not a threat to the world. We just want to get on with our lives and live our lives. We just want to correct something that was wrong at birth.” Kellie also understands that changing societal perceptions about transgender individuals won’t happen instantly and advocates for gradual progress. She continued: “To me, there’s too many militants and activists in there. They’re trying to change the world. You can’t change the world overnight – you have to do it slowly. “Fundamentally, I’m different to a transgender person, because I am actually a transsexual, because I have had gender reassignment surgery, and I’ve moved from one gender completely to the next gender. The general public does not understand this, and that is a problem.

“Because of these activists, these militants, if anybody says anything wrong they’re transphobic. People have a right to an opinion. My opinion is different to a lot of people in my community because as I say, I come from a community that still believes the word transsexual should be used because we are fundamentally very different to transgender people. “It’s a world that a lot of people don’t understand. That’s the problem. I have no problem with anybody wanting to be whatever gender they want to be, but please, let’s clarify this so people understand what’s what. Even the government don’t get it right what is a woman. And if the Government can’t get it right, what’s the chance that the general Joe Public get it right?” Knock Out Blonde: The Kellie Maloney Story will be available to stream exclusively on the IFC Channel from 5th August, in Select UK Cinemas from 9th September and then available on Home Entertainment from 7th October





