Kelechi Iheanacho declares support for #June12thProtest

Leicester City and Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has declared his support for the #June12Protest in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians on Saturday took to the streets in peaceful protests against bad governance, public corruption, other forms of maladministration and the worsening state of insecurity across the country.

The protest was deliberately planned to coincide with Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Tweeting in support of the agitation on Saturday, Iheanacho said “I stand with Nigerians for free Speech and True Democracy.

“As we hit the streets to save our beloved Ng from chaos, blood shed, Unemployment and insecurity, may we all come back safe to our various homes. #June12thProtest

He wrote:

