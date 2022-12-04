Keke Palmer announces she’s pregnant with first child during ‘SNL’ appearance

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom!

The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump.

Pregnancy rumors started swirling in November when the “Nope” star seemingly tried to hide her bump under an extravagant Carolina Herrera ballgown at the CFDA awards.

The actress paired the floral gown with matching thigh-high boots and a strategically placed belt sitting right above her midsection.

However, fans were quick to call out Palmer’s deceptive dress when she posted photos from the lavish night on Instagram.

“Whew keke that baby got you glowing 😉 I’m ready to be a new T.T”, one fan joked, while another added, “Baby on the wayyy!!😍.”

A third fan begged the starlet to let out the secret, saying, “Just show us the bump 🤰🏾.”

Although Palmer likes to keep her relationships out of the public eye, she has nonstop gushed about Jackson, whom she began to date in the summer of 2021.

The pair went Instagram-official in August 2021 after reportedly meeting through Jackson’s younger brother, Sarunas Jackson, who stars on the show “Insecure” — in which Palmer had a brief cameo.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” Darius captioned a since-deleted Instagram post of the soon-to-be parents at the time.

“Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are,” he continued. “I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.Palmer has kept most of her relationship private.

Palmer also gushed about her beau back in March during an interview with Bustle, saying “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone.”

“So why would I go out of my way to hide this person?” she continued. “That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”