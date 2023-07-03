Monday, July 3, 2023
Kefas imposes dawn-to-dusk curfew in Taraba community

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has imposed a 24-hour curfew in some parts of Karim-Lamido Local Government Council.

The dawn-to-dusk curfew, which was announced on Sunday through his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, came as a result of the renewed violence and unabated killings in the area.

Several people were confirmed killed and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in Wurkun and Karinjo communities between yesterday and today.

The curfew, according to the statement, followed renewed communal conflicts in some parts of the local government council.

Security agencies, as further stated in the statement, have been mandated to ensure strict compliance.

“Any person or group of persons found violating the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law, ” the governor warned.

He also directed all the ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in the council, to ensure strict compliance of the directive in their various domains.

