Kebbi PDP chair, 21 LG chairs, others defect to APC

Kebbi State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bello Doya, along all 21 local government chairmen, Wards executives, House of Assembly members have defected to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

They defected along some of their supporters, on Sunday, and received by state’s executive of APC led by its Chairman, Barr. Attairu Maccido, in Birnin-Kebbi.

While speaking on their defection, Barr. Maccido said the defectors abandoned their former party due to leadership style and administrative acumen of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in the state.

“We have been talking for some time now and today marks a golden day in the history of democracy in our state and this is the end of opposition in the state.”

Maccido assured the decampees that the ruling party would be fair to them stressed that their sacrifice, contributions to the development of the state would be highly acknowledged.

While speaking on behalf of the decamped, Doya said they crossed over to APC because of unresolved crisis in PDP.

He said they were motivated to join the APC because of good leadership style of Governor Bagudu, stressing that they were ready to work for the progress of the state.